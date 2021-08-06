CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $29,626,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.