Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 15,041 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.