Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

