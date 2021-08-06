Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 143 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

