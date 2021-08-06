Brookstone Capital Management Takes $841,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

