HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) Financial Contrast

Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Noble and HighPeak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion 0.01 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.03 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.90 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Noble and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.77%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Noble.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Noble on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

