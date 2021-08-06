Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

