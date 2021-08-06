Brokerages Anticipate Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.75. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

