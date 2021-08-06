Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

