Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 98,845 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 217.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,845 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 64.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 155,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.5% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

