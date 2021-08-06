Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,391,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

