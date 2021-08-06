Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OPRT opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $610.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,914 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

