DA Davidson Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $32.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

FNKO stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

