DA Davidson Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $32.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.
FNKO stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09.
In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.