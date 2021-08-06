Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

