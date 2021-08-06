Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 26.95%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $487.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.02. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

