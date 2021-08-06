Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Flight Centre Travel Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

FGETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.