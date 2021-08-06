Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 531,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

STLD opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.