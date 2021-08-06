Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after buying an additional 361,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

