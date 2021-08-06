211,439 Shares in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 211,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Civeo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

