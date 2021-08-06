Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

