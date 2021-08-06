Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
