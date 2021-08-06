Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
MHF opened at $8.06 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.