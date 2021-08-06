Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

MHF opened at $8.06 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

