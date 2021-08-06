Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.36.
Shares of PODD opened at $280.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a 1 year low of $192.98 and a 1 year high of $306.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,864,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
