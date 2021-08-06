Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.36.

Shares of PODD opened at $280.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a 1 year low of $192.98 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,864,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

