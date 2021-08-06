FY2021 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

