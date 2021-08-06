Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $12.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

NYSE:LPX opened at $55.39 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

