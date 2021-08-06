Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

