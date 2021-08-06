Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $714.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $707.49 billion, a PE ratio of 372.21, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $648.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

