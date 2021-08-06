Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

