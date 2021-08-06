Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Universal stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. Universal has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

