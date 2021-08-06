Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) CEO Acquires $706,000.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGY opened at $14.23 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $29,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

