frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of frontdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for frontdoor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in frontdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in frontdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in frontdoor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

