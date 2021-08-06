KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRL. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $409.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.86. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 329.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

