Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 25,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in The Boeing by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $229.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.76. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

