Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $226,065,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

