Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 79 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO opened at $377.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.76. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,236 shares of company stock valued at $47,290,654. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

