Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 235,744 shares during the period. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK opened at $16.59 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

