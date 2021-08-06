Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 374 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,993,000.

IJT stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

