TCW Group Inc. Sells 16,471 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

