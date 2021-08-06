TCW Group Inc. Acquires 8,729 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

