iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $81.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

