McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

