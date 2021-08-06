Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $21,614,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.