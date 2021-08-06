IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

NYSE:FLT opened at $260.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

