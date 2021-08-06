TCW Group Inc. Buys 9,012 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $156.78 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

