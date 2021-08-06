TCW Group Inc. Sells 15,197 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

