Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on MONRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

