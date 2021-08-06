Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on MONRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

