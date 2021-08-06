Dfyn Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.91 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00047541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00112167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00147025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.28 or 1.00190933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00824341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,671,590 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

