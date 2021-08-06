Swerve (SWRV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.48 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002263 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00057357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.96 or 0.00899578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00097671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00042641 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,150,954 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,423 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

