stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 17.3% Higher This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $162.31 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $2,743.17 or 0.06743015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00047541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00112167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00147025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.28 or 1.00190933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00824341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 736,371 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

