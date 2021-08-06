Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.43 ($11.09) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

