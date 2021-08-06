Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

TRI opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $71.67 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,560,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

